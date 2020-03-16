Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Season Opener Update for Boyd’s and Senoia

Body

BRASSTOWN, NC (March 15, 2020)—The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels would like to give an update regarding the season openers at Boyd’s Speedway March 20th and Senoia Raceway on March 21st.

Both race tracks and series are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and all parties wanted to give an update as to the upcoming events on the schedule for this weekend. All events are currently on as scheduled and another update will go out on Wednesday. This is subject to change depending on any recommendations from state and local government.

This Friday March 20th the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will open the 2020 campaign at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. with the running of the Shamrock paying $4,000-to-win followed by Saturday’s visit to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway paying $10,000-to-win.

For the latest breaking information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call (828) 360-5353.

On Friday March 20th, the tour will visit Boyd’s Speedway for the first time since 2017 racing 40 laps for $4,000-to-win. Brandon Overton is the defending winner at Boyd’s Speedway back in 2017.

On Saturday March 21st the series visits Senoia (Ga.) Raceway racing for $10,000-to-win and 60 laps in feature distance. This will mark the seventh tour appearance for the Spring Nationals to Senoia. Last year’s defending winner was Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C.

In 2013, Steve Casebolt of Richmond, Ind. captured the inaugural tour championship. Former champions include: Billy Ogle Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn. in 2014, Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, Ga. in 2015 and 2016, Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga. in 2017, Eric Wells of Hazard, Ky. in 2018 followed by the defending champion Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga. McDowell is the all-time winningest driver on the tour with 12 victories.

The tire rule for the Boyd’s/Senoia weekend is as follows: Hoosier 1350 and 1600 along with the American Racer 48 and 56 compounds.

For more information on Boyd’s Speedway, you can log on towww.boydsspeedway.myracepass.com or phone (423) 421-2104. Boyd’s Speedway is located at 1481 Scruggs Road in Ringgold, GA 30736.

Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, GA 30276 which is just three miles west of Senoia, Ga. off of State Highway 16. For more information on Senoia Raceway, please call (770) 599-6161 or log on to www.SenoiaRaceway.com .