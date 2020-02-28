WITH GALLERY: Music festival praises God with every breath

Body

This was no ordinary worship.

The 29th annual Alliance for African American Music benefit concert had a little bit of everything, as performers from all across the region came together Sunday at Cornelia United Methodist Church to belt out the gospel in all its musical forms.

The theme of the event was “Let Everything That Has Breath Praise The Lord,” and the performers and guests lived up to that challenge.

“It was a fantastic event,” said Ann Willis, board member for the Alliance for African American Music in Northeast Georgia. Next year will be our 30th, but I was telling folks the other day, I don’t know how we are going to top this one. We had some amazing performers, and we had people here from many different faiths, and some who just came because they love the music.”

There were many uplifting musical selections throughout the program, but the final performers – the Lee Arrendale Voices of Hope – thrilled the attendees with a variety of tunes and motivational words about enduring through the hardship of being incarcerated.

One of their songs entitled “No Ordinary Worship” left many in the crowd with tears of joy after their spirits were touched. The group also had a talented guitarist who gained cheers during her solos and accompaniment pieces.

The group was not permitted to have photos published of their performance, per the warden.

The show opened with the Alliance Community Gospel Choir directed by Portia Burns, a group that got folks jumping and dancing right off the bat. The Bean Creek Baptist Choir and the Assembly of Praise at Lula Choir also impressed with their singular talents and spirituality.

Gwendolyn Wiley gave a presentation based on “A Historical Account of the Negro Spiritual,” from “Songs of Zion.”

Nicholas Knox, a Piedmont student who was the Alliance’s scholar for this year, showed everyone why with a vocal performance, followed by the charismatic conducting of the Piedmont College United Praise Gospel Choir.

Pamila Brock was the mistress of ceremonies for the event, and prayers were given by Revs. Johnny Ray, Ernest Burns and Sam Buice.