NCWorks Career Center in Murphy is closing to the public

From Tom Brownback, Career Center Manager NCWorks Career Center – Tri-County:

We have closed the NCWorks Career Center to the public effective this morning. We have provided basic guidance on Facebook regarding filing for Unemployment Benefits (see attached). We will still be working in the office and can be reached at 828-837-7407 for assistance. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to serving everyone in our office again in the future. Please let’s ALL practice Social Distancing protocol per established guidelines.

