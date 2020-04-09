President Donald J. Trump Announces Additions to White House Staff

Body

Kayleigh McEnany

Alyssa Farah

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the additions of Kayleigh McEnany and Alyssa Farah to the White House staff.

McEnany, currently the National Press Secretary for Donald J. Trump for President, will serve as the White House Press Secretary. Farah is joining the White House as Director of Strategic Communications from her current role as Press Secretary for the Department of Defense. In addition, Ben Williamson, currently Senior Advisor to the White House Chief of Staff, will work with McEnany and Farah as Senior Communications Advisor.