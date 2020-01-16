The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard

Body

Name of product:

Thompson’s® WaterSeal® Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in Aerosol Cans

Hazard:

The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks. Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

January 14, 2020

Units:

About 852,000