Hayesville outlasts Highlands

Against Highlands, Hayesville’s offense was ice cold to start the game. After scoring the first bucket of the game, the Lady Jackets gave up 10 unanswered points to trail 10-2 after the first quarter.

Hayesville flipped the switch in the second quarter, going on a 15-0 run to build a 17-10 lead. Highlands battled back and when the halftime buzzer sounded, the Lady Jackets hung on to a slim 19-17 lead.

Turnovers hindered Hayesville in the third quarter, but a solid defense was able to keep the Lady Highlanders at bay. The Lady Jackets entered the final quarter up 28-22.

With under a minute left in the game, Highlands used a pair of foul shots to pull within 1 point of Hayesville. Trouble at the foul line prevented the Lady Jackets from being able to seal the deal and Highlands got a good look at the basket with the clock running down. Their 3-point shot rattled the rim but fell to the floor, giving Hayesville the 38-37 win.

Speaking on his team’s performances since the break, McClure said, “I really like our defensive intensity and resiliency. Offensively we need to be more consistent and handle pressure more efficiently.”

Hayesville will host Andrews Friday, Jan. 10 for a Smoky Mountain Conference showdown. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Leaders vs Highlands

Jade Patterson: 12 points

Lila Payne: 9 points

Brianna Foster: 6 points

Kynnly McClure: 5 points