Hayesville outlasts Robbinsville

Body

This free article made possible by WKRK

"I really don't know what to expect with this team," Hayesville coach Mike Cottrell said speaking of Robbinsville during warm-ups. After an emotional win over Murphy the previous night, the Jackets took to the floor to host the Black Knights. The worry was that the rivalry game might have taken away some of Hayesville's intensity. The home team struggled early but managed to come away with a 66-51 victory.

The Jackets game plan early was to feed Jake McTaggart down low which accounted for the first 4 points of the game. For the Black Knights, there first points came from the free throw line. Paul White came off the bench for Hayesville with a hot hand, draining 3-pointers to build the Jackets' lead to 14-4 with two minutes left in the quarter. Robbinsville answered with a three of their own in the final minute to make the score 16-7 when the buzzer sounded.

Coach Cottrell put the starting five Yellow Jackets back in to start the second quarter and it paid off immediately. Hayesville nabbed a steal on the Black Knights' end of the court which they quickly turned into 2 points. Robbinsville then settled in with scoring plays of their own.

A late-quarter run by the Knights cut Hayesville's lead to just 1 point with two minutes to play before the half. Following an exchange of possessions, the Jackets headed to the locker room up 28-26.

Momentum came out of the break with Robbinsville as they sank 7 points quickly to take their first lead of the game. Hayesville pulled to within 2 and scoring then stalled for both teams. Missed shots meant play switched ends of the court several times as the SMC foes struggled for control.

Following a timeout called by the Knights, Mark Cothren stole the in bound pass for a fast break and an easy layup to tie things up 36-36. Kolbe Ashe lit up the net for 6 points in under 10 seconds and the quarter ended with the Jackets leading 42-36.

The Knights came out in the fourth playing a tight defense which created issues for Hayesville. Even with several looks at the basket, the Jackets were unable to score in their initial possession. Robbinsville continued to struggle find an answer for McTaggart down low and Hayesville kept feeding him the ball, resulting in points and free throws.

On their end of the floor, hot shooting kept the Knights within striking distance. McTaggart brought Jacket Nation to its feet with a monster dunk with at the 5:20 mark to make the score 52-43 in favor of the home team. With 3:08 left in the game, Hayden McClure made a timely still and turned it into a 3-point play thanks to a layup and foul shot.

Down the stretch Hayesville began pulling away. Foul trouble for the Black Knights forced personnel changes for Robbinsville that seemed to mis-matched for the Jackets high powered offense. Late fouls gave the Knights a chance to deficit but Hayesville trotted of the floor to thank their fans with a 66-51 win.

"This game showed us we have some work to do," Cottrell said post-game. "We were very choppy and weren't sharing the ball real well."

The Jackets will get a chance to improve in the annual Battle of the States Christmas tournament in Towns County Dec. 26-28.