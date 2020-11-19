Inaugural race postponed

Body

Promoter Ray Cook announced Monday that he is regrettably forced to postpone the upcoming North Carolina State Championship race that was scheduled for Tri-County Race Track on Friday, Nov. 20.

The $4,000 to win Super Late Model contest was scheduled to be the penultimate event on the 2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series tour, but will now be postponed until Friday, March 19 to be a part of the 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series.

“I am sorry to have to announce the postponement of this race, especially after we just publicized it a few weeks ago,” said Cook. “A couple members of our family have been exposed to the coronavirus and will still be in quarantine. Thankfully, no one has any serious symptoms and everyone is doing fine. However, this will cause us to be short staffed and we do not have everyone in place to be able to host the event.”

While the inaugural North Carolina State Championship race is off the table for Nov. 20, the season at Tri County Racetrack is not over. Cook has added a season-ending daytime show on Saturday, Dec. 5 with seven divisions in racing action at the Brasstown Bullring.

“Not only will we be racing during the day, but we will also honor all of the 2020 champions from each class with their trophies and awards,” Cook said.

In addition, Tri County Racetrack will be doing a toy drive for needy children in the tri-state area. “We invite fans, drivers, and crew members to bring new, unwrapped toy to this event.” Cook commented. All toys will then be distributed to kids in time for Christmas.

The pit gates and grandstands will open at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5 with special ticket prices. The drivers’ meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with racing set to begin promptly at 1 p.m.

Visit: www.tricountyracetrack.net for more information.