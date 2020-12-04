Lady Jackets rebound with conference win

Body

The Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball teams from Hayesville High School matched up with two Cherokee County foes last week. The Lady Jackets visited their chief rival, Murphy, on Monday, Nov. 23. The JV squad fell 2-1 and the varsity team lost 3-0. Andrews then came to Hayesville Wednesday, Nov. 25. It was a varsity-only event with the Lady Jackets winning 3-0.

Murphy grabbed an early advantage in the JV match, winning the opening set 25- 22. Hayesville bounced back in set two to even things up with a 25-13 victory. In the race for 15 in the third set, the Lady Bulldogs were successful, besting Hayesville 15-11 to win the set and match.

On the varsity side of things, the Lady Jackets came out flat. The road team dropped the opening set 25- 10. Set two had a different feel as the two rivals went it. Hayesville was up by as many as 8 points at one time but the Lady Bulldogs came back to snag a 26-24 overtime win.

The Lady Jackets again managed to build up a lead but could not finish. Murphy grabbed the momentum to win the set 25-21 which awarded them the 3-0 match win.

It was a much smoother event against Andrews. Hayesville opened the match with a 25-11 win in set one. The second set was more of the same with the Lady Jackets topping Andrews 24-14 to take a 2-0 match lead. In the third set, the Lady Wildcats tried to stifle Hayesville's attack Eventually, the Lady Jackets found their stride and pulled away for a 25-13 set win to close the match with a 3-0 sweep.

Hayesville's scheduled match in Rosman Friday, Dec. 4 has been postponed until Friday, Dec.18. On Tuesday, Dec. 8 the black and Vegas gold brigade will host the Lady Maroon Devils of Swain County. Both JV matches will start at 5 p.m. with varsity following.

With attendance limitations, fans are encouraged to watch the matches on the Clay County Schools YouTube channel.

JV leaders at Murphy

Madison Martin: seven kills, ace and nine blocks.

Katie Pierce: 22 assists, three digs, two blocks.

Broghan Krieger: five kills and two blocks.

Jayden Moore: five kills, two aces, 17 digs and one block.

Gracie Perry: 21 digs

Varsity leaders at Murphy

Jocelin Buckner: 18 kills, two aces and five blocks.

Madison Crawford: 11 digs.

Emma Shook: 18 assists, 10 digs, two kills and one ace.

Sydney Patterson: 13 digs and one kill.

Leaders vs Andrews

Madison Crawford: 15 digs.

Jocelin Buckner: 16 kills, one ace and four blocks.

Hallie Johnson: four kills one block.

Emma Shook: three aces, seven digs and one block.

Sydney Patterson: 10 digs and one kill.