Patterson leads Lady Jackets past Hiwassee Dam

Hayesville's varsity Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team travelled to Cherokee County Tuesday, Jan.7 to take on Hiwassee Dam. A favorite to win the Little Smoky Mountain Conference every season, the Lady Eagles are always a tough opponent for Hayesville. Tuesday's game was extremely close with the largest scoring differential per quarter being 3 points. The Lady Jackets stayed consistent which earned them a 56-49 victory.

Fans didn't even have time to settle in their seats before the action heated up. Both teams started the first quarter with good ball movement and strong shooting. The Lady Eagles managed to find the bottom of the basket for a total of 13 points by the end of the quarter, but Hayesville scored just enough to hold a 1-point lead.

Scoring slowed in the second, but there was still enough action to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Each trip up and down the court built tension and momentum changed with every shot. By the time the teams hit their respective locker rooms for halftime, the Lady Jackets had managed to build a 25-21 advantage – not exactly a comfortable lead.

The third quarter was more of the same as the Lady Eagles refused to allow Hayesville to pull away. Hiwassee Dam came out of the break with a strong offensive attack and had their best quarter of the game with 16 points. For the Lady Jackets, they too had their most successful stanza of the game and their 17 points gave Hayesville a 42-37 lead with one quarter yet to play.

Both teams showed a desire to compete as the minutes ticked away in the fourth quarter. Hiwasse Dam seemed set on getting a comeback win while the Lady Jackets were laser focused on a road victory. The Lady Eagles again managed to put up a double-digit total for the quarter with 12 points. Although the home team battled tough, Hayesville's 14 final-quarter points assured the Lady Jackets a 56-49 win.

With the victory, Hayesville's record now sits at 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Smoky Mountain Conference. The Lady Jackets will be in The Hive Friday, Jan. 10 as they host Andrews at 6:30 p.m.

Leaders at Hiwassee Dam

Jade Patterson: 18 points

Breanna Foster: 16 points

Lila Payne: 14 points

Kynnly McClure: 6 points