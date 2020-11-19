Volleyball gets underway

(Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) The 2020-21 varsity Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team is made up of, first row, from left, Gacelynn Anderson, Madison Crawford and Kynnly McClure. Second row, Emma Shook, Annelise Scheu, Allison Jones and Maggie Plemmons. Third row, Sydney Patterson, Jocelin Buckner, Hallie Johnosn and Jena Baldwin.

(Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) The JV team representing HHS this season includes, first row, Gracie Perry. Second row, from left, Jayden Moore, Addison Burch, Morgan Crawford, Lily Trout and Lila Roberts. Third row, Katie Pierce, Macie Parker, Broghan Krieger, Madison Martin and Trinity Frias.

For the first time since March, 5, Hayesville High School will be competing in an athletic competition. The Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball squads will be the first teams to usher in the COVID-19 era…