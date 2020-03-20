American Honda Recall of Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Body

Name of Product: Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo Portable Generators

Hazard: The portable generator's inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water. This causes the unit to smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators should also take part in this recall.

American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online athttps://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on "Recalls and Updates" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units: About 340,000 (about 200,000 units were previously recalled in 2019)

This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators. The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name "HONDA" and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:

EB2200i

EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342

EU2200i

EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342

EU2200i Companion

EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

EU2200i Camo

EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

Incidents/Injuries: Honda has received 13 reports of the generator's inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. No injuries or property damage reported.

Sold At: Authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018 through January 2020 for between $1,100 to $1,300.

Importer: American Honda Motor Company Inc., Torrance Calif.

Manufactured in: Thailand

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.