Congressional candidates to debate Sept. 4-5

Body

Colonel Moe Davis will face off against Republican opponent Madison Cawthorn in a pair of debates to be hosted by Blue Ridge Public Radio, Mountain Xpress and Smoky Mountain News. The “Best in the West: North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District forum,” on Sept. 4-5 will be moderated by reporter Cory Vaillancourt with a diverse panel of guests who will question the candidates, according to a press release from Davis' office.



The Sept. 4 debate will take place at Western Carolina University’s Biltmore Park campus and include questions from Lenoir-Rhyne University Equity and Diversity Institute developer Aisha Adams, former Asheville Citizen Times political reporter and current Mountain Xpress contributor Mark Barrett and Pete Kaliner, longtime North Carolina political reporter, radio host and podcaster. The debate will focus on international, national, state and urban issues.



On Sept. 5, the candidates will be at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee and questions on rural issues, native issues and education will come from WCU political science and public affairs department chair Chris Cooper, WCU professor of economics and director of WCU's Center for the Study of Free Enterprise Edward Lopez and Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.