Gov. Cooper Urges Public to Pay Attention to Potential Cyberthreats

Gov. Roy Cooper is urging the public to be vigilant of phishing emails, ransomware attacks and other cyberthreats, following recent world events. This message comes following a warning Saturday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of possible retaliation, though there is no specific, credible threat right now.

“The best way we can keep our state’s cyber systems safe and help prevent crippling attacks is to pay attention,” Cooper said. “When in doubt, do not click. Cyber criminals have many reasons for trying to beat our systems, and I encourage everyone to do their part and be sure they understand online security practices.”

Large groups like businesses and government agencies are generally at greater risk for ransomware attacks. A new year is a good time to remind employees of cybersecurity best practices and refresh controls and protocols in place in the event of a cyberattack.

Being alert to possible threats means: