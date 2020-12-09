Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan Issue Statement on Request for Special Session of General Assembly

Body

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan issued the following joint statement regarding a call from four Georgia State Senators for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly.

"While we understand four members of the Georgia Senate are requesting the convening of a special session of the General Assembly, doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law.

"State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law. In the 1960s, the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors will be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote. Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the November 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.

"The judicial system remains the only viable - and quickest - option in disputing the results of the November 3rd election in Georgia."