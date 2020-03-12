Governor Kemp Names Appointment to Enotah Judicial Circuit

Body

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of Buck Levins to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court of the Enotah Judicial Circuit.

Buck Levins, a native of Warner Robins, has served as the Senior Assistant District Attorney for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit since August of 2019. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Assistant District Attorney for the Enotah Judicial Circuit from October 2012 to August 2019, Assistant District Attorney for the Alcovy and Atlanta Judicial Circuits, and as an associate attorney at several practices throughout Georgia. Mr. Levins graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000 and went on to earn his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2005.

Mr. Levins is an active member of his community, serving on the board of the Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Rotary Club, C.A.R.I. Pack Project, and graduate of Leadership Union. In 2019, he was named the Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges' Prosecutor of the Year.