Hallmark Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

Body

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Frosted balsam jar candles

Hazard: When the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

Consumer Contact:

Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500

Description:

This recall involves the frosted balsam soy blend jar candles. The scented candles are green and have three wicks. The candle's glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top. Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle. Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle's underside.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 6 reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.

Distributor: Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.