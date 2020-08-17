HelloFresh to Locate First Southeastern U.S. Facility in Newnan, Create More Than 750 Jobs

Body

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that America’s leading meal kit company HelloFresh will establish their first Southeastern United States distribution facility in Newnan, bringing more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of our state’s valuable relationship with Germany, and it is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hardworking people of Coweta County.”

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, HelloFresh is the largest meal kit provider in the United States. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in thirteen countries and across three continents. The 208,930-square-foot Newnan facility, located at 510 International Park, will help HelloFresh better serve both their HelloFresh and EveryPlate customers across the Southeast.

“We are excited to make Newnan, Georgia, the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”

HelloFresh will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including meal distribution and assembly positions along with associate, lead, supervisor, and management opportunities. Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visithellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.