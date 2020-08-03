Henry Repeating Arms Issues Safety Warning And Recall Notice Of Henry Single Shot Rifles And Shotguns

Body

Henry Repeating Arms Company announced that it is voluntarily recalling all H015-series Single Shot Rifles and Single Shot Shotguns manufactured prior to July 1, 2020. Henry has recently discovered a potential safety issue wherein, under certain conditions, it is possible that some of these models may discharge without the trigger being pulled if the hammer is partially cocked and released. To prevent the possibility of death or serious personal injury, you should immediately stop using all H015-series Single Shot Rifles and Single Shot Shotguns and not load or fire them until they have been upgraded.

The safety issue leading to this voluntary recall was discovered internally while testing the existing fire control system for a trigger pull upgrade. This is the first product safety recall in the company's nearly 25-year history. Although not every Henry H015-series firearm may be affected, Henry Repeating Arms is requesting that all Single Shot Rifles and Single Shot Shotguns be returned to be upgraded free of charge pursuant to this recall to prevent the possibility of the firearm discharging without the trigger being pulled. All H015 owners should visit the Henry H015 Recall website atHenryUSA.com/recall, email recall@henryusa.com, or call 1-866-200-2354 (M-F, 9am ET-5pm ET) to obtain additional information and begin the upgrade process.

Henry Repeating Arms will upgrade all returned Single Shot Rifles and Single Shot Shotguns in the order in which they are received. Henry Repeating Arms is ready to begin performing the upgrade as the firearms are received. Information on the current turnaround time for firearms returned to be upgraded will be provided at HenryUSA.com/recall. Henry Repeating Arms will make every effort to minimize the amount of time required to upgrade and return your firearm. As a sign of appreciation to its customers, Henry Repeating Arms will also perform an unrelated performance upgrade to improve the trigger pull on all firearms returned pursuant to this recall free of charge.