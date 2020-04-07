Presidential Message on World Health Day, 2020

Body

Public health plays a critical role in building strong, prosperous, and free societies around the world. Today, as our Nation and entire global community continue to combat the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, we reaffirm our commitment to do our part to stop the spread of this virus, care for the sick, and protect the health and well-being of our fellow Americans.

Each of us should follow the simple and necessary precautions set forth in the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from the coronavirus. These guidelines include critical steps we can take to slow the spread, such as practicing social distancing, avoiding discretionary travel, following the directions of your State and local authorities, including regarding temporary closures of bars, restaurants, gyms, and other common gathering places, and voluntarily wearing cloth face coverings when out in public. Importantly, if you are showing common symptoms and feeling sick, stay home and contact your medical provider to discuss next steps in diagnosing and treating your symptoms. Additionally, older Americans and those who have serious underlying health conditions or other risk factors should take extra precautions to mitigate the risk of contracting the coronavirus. By adhering to these recommendations, as well as practicing good sanitation and hygiene habits, we are all helping win the battle against this invisible enemy.

The coronavirus pandemic has posed intense hardships on our society, but the strength, resiliency, and compassion of the American people are far greater. Each day, we are seeing the remarkable ways in which the men and women of our great Nation are helping others. One especially critical way healthy Americans can assist in filling a critical need brought on by this pandemic is by continuing to donate blood. The American Red Cross is currently facing a dire blood shortage. If you are of good health and satisfy the eligibility requirements, the process to donate blood is safe, and your donation is needed now more than ever. To learn more about additional ways in which you can help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please visit www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

The United States will defeat this invisible enemy. On this World Health Day, Melania and I join a grateful Nation in paying tribute to all of our doctors, nurses, healthcare administrators, researchers, scientists, educators, public health officials, and all of the extraordinary men and women who are helping diagnose, heal, inform, protect, and reassure the American people. Together, we will emerge from this challenge stronger, healthier, and more united than ever before.