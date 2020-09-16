Royal Gourmet Recalls Deluxe Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair.com

Body

This recall involves Royal Gourmet Patio 2-Burner deluxe gas grills. The grill has a porcelain cast iron firebox that houses two stainless steel burners, delivering 24,000 total BTUs and two shelves. The model numbers of the recalled units are GG2004, GG2005, and GG2006 with date codes EBA20170525D-1, EBA20170525D-2, and EBA20170525D-3. The recalled gas grills include Model Number GG2004 in red color, GG2005 in black color and GG2006 in silver color. The model numbers can be found on the rear base of the gas grills.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill and contact Royal Gourmet for a free accessory repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Royal Gourmet has received six reports of incidents involving grill catching on fire. No injuries have been reported

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Wayfair.com from August, 2017 through November 2019 for about $240.

Importer(s):

Royal Gourmet Corporation, of Norcross, Ga.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

20-178