Body

Name of product:

Sun Essential Oils, Wintergreen

Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

February 6, 2020

Units:

About 16,000