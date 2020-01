Subhead Milltown – The ongoing war-on-drugs by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office chalked up another victory for the good guys Sunday night. Mark Larry Berryman, 51 of 1061 Meadow Branch Road in Tapoco, was arrested in connection with felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop...

