U.S. News Reveals Best Diets Rankings for 2020

Body

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today released its annual assessment of the year's Best Diets. For the millions of Americans making health-related resolutions for the New Year, the Best Diets platform offers rankings, data and information on 35 diet plans to help people across the country achieve their health goals.

For the third consecutive year, the Mediterranean diet remains the No. 1 Best Diet Overall. The popular and easy to follow Mediterranean diet focuses on eating less red meat, sugar and saturated fat while incorporating more produce, nuts and whole grains into your daily regimen. The diet also took the top spot in four other lists: Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Diabetes and Best Plant-Based Diets. Once again, the DASH Diet, which aims to prevent and lower hypertension, lands at No. 2, tying with the Flexitarian Diet, which ranked No. 3 last year. Expert panelists awarded the Flexitarian Diet high ratings for nutritional completeness and safety, noting it's a practical and healthy eating plan supported by clinical research. WW (Weight Watchers) takes the No. 4 spot as the Best Overall Diet, followed by three plans that tied for No. 5: the MIND Diet, Volumetrics and the Mayo Clinic Diet.

Weight Watchers continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the Best Commercial Diets and Best Weight-Loss Diets lists. Volumetrics ranks as No. 2 for weight loss, and Jenny Craig claims the No. 2 spot in Best Commercial Diets. The HMR Diet and Ornish Diet continue their reigns as the No. 1 Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet and No. 1 Best Heart-Healthy Diet, respectively.

The Nordic Diet, which has been ranked for two years, remains tied for No. 3 Best Plant-Based Diet for 2020 along with the Ornish Diet and vegetarian diet. U.S. News' panel of experts agreed that lifestyle diets, such as the Mayo Clinic Diet and MIND Diet, are more sustainable and healthy than weight-loss focused plans. The trendy ketogenic (keto) diet – a low-carb, high-fat regimen – tied with Atkins, Jenny Craig and WW (Weight Watchers) for No. 3 Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet, down from No. 2 last year.

"Whether you're trying to lose weight or improve heart health, diets are not one size fits all. The 2020 Best Diets rankings provide consumers with the information and data needed to make an informed decision that helps them – along with input from their doctor or other medical professional – choose the plan that's best for them," said Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News. "The in-depth coverage of diets empowers consumers to narrow down the options and make a choice that reflects their lifestyle, personal preferences and overall goal."

To determine the rankings, U.S. News convened an expert panel of the country's top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. Through an in-depth survey, 25 panelists scored 35 diets in seven areas, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. For further details on how the rankings were calculated, see the methodology. The rankings, together with the advice of a doctor or nutritionist, can help Americans adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"The fundamentals of sustainable, healthful eating do not change every year, but the ways to get there, the range of variants on that common theme, and the most current evidence all do," said expert panelist Dr. David L. Katz, founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, and President of the True Health Initiative. "By pooling the assessments of diverse experts to bundle all of that essential information into a single, user-friendly, and always eagerly anticipated report, U.S. News is providing a unique and genuinely empowering service."

Alongside the 2020 Best Diets rankings, U.S. News offers extensive wellness content plus expert analysis tailored to each specific diet.

U.S. News 2020 Best Diets Rankings

Full lists available here.

Best Diets Overall

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

Best Commercial Diets

1. WW (Weight Watchers)

2. Jenny Craig

3. Nutritarian Diet

Best Weight-Loss Diets

1. WW (Weight Watchers)

2. Volumetrics (tie)

2. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets

1. HMR Diet

2. Optavia Diet

3. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

3. Atkins (tie)

3. Ketogenic Diet (tie)

3. Jenny Craig (tie)

Best Diets For Healthy Eating

1. Mediterranean Diet (tie)

1. DASH Diet (tie)

3. Flexitarian Diet

Easiest Diets to Follow

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

3. MIND Diet (tie)

Best Diets For Diabetes

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

2. Mayo Clinic Diet (tie)

2. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Heart-Healthy Diets

1. Ornish Diet

2. Mediterranean Diet

3. DASH Diet

Best Plant-Based Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. Ornish Diet (tie)

3. Vegetarian Diet (tie)

3. Nordic Diet (tie)

To view the full list, visit Best Diets and join the conversation using #BestDiets on Facebook and Twitter.