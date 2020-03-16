Yamaha Recalls Digital Wireless Equipment for Electric Guitars Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

NEWS PROVIDED BY: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB Charging Cables
Hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.
Remedy: Refund, Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Yamaha to receive a free repair for the G10 Family of Products, and a full refund for the G10T USB charging cable.
Consumer Contact:
Yamaha toll-free at 877- 865-4636 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.line6.com and click on "Corrective Action" or go to www.line6.com/g10recall for information on how to download a firmware update for the G10 Family of Products and to get a refund for the charging cable.
Recall Details
Units: About 82,000 (In addition, about 4,700 units were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall involves Line 6 Relay G10, G10S (G10SR), and G10T Digital Wireless Guitar System (G10 Family of Products) that allows an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier. The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger. The receivers have both a 1/4" and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment. The products are black in color. The Relay G10T transmitter is stamped "Relay G10" and has a four-digit date code followed by a six-digit individual serial number.
G10
G10S (G10SR)
G10T
Serial ####
Serial ###
Serial ###
6601000001
6736000001
6640000001
Incidents/Injuries: Yamaha is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2016 through December 2019 for about $180 for the G10, $250 for the G10S, $100 for the G10T and about $15 for the USB Charging cable.
Importer: Yamaha Guitar Group Inc., of Calabasas, Calif
Manufactured in: China