Yamaha Recalls Digital Wireless Equipment for Electric Guitars Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB Charging Cables

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.

Remedy: Refund, Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Yamaha to receive a free repair for the G10 Family of Products, and a full refund for the G10T USB charging cable.

Consumer Contact:

Yamaha toll-free at 877- 865-4636 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.line6.com and click on "Corrective Action" or go to www.line6.com/g10recall for information on how to download a firmware update for the G10 Family of Products and to get a refund for the charging cable.

Recall Details

Units: About 82,000 (In addition, about 4,700 units were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Line 6 Relay G10, G10S (G10SR), and G10T Digital Wireless Guitar System (G10 Family of Products) that allows an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier. The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger. The receivers have both a 1/4" and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment. The products are black in color. The Relay G10T transmitter is stamped "Relay G10" and has a four-digit date code followed by a six-digit individual serial number.

G10

G10S (G10SR)

G10T

Serial ####

Serial ###

Serial ###

6601000001

6736000001

6640000001

Incidents/Injuries: Yamaha is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2016 through December 2019 for about $180 for the G10, $250 for the G10S, $100 for the G10T and about $15 for the USB Charging cable.

Importer: Yamaha Guitar Group Inc., of Calabasas, Calif

Manufactured in: China