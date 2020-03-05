Body

The Brasstown Concert Association will present its Young Artists Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. This year featuring singer Breanna Cauble, pianist Emma Pullium and trumpeter Jonathan Wheaton. “Always one of our most exciting events, this concert provides young artists with one of their first professional engagements, inspires other young performers by examples of excellence and gives audiences an experience of outstanding musical talent,” says BCA board member Sheryl Vowell.

Cauble, from McDonough, Ga., is a sophomore musical theatre major at Young Harris College. A student of Karen Calloway, Cauble placed first in her division in the classical genre and third overall in her division at the National Association of Teachers of Singing conference in fall 2019. In addition to her music studies, Cauble has also appeared for Theatre Young Harris as Elvira in Blithe Spirit and Ado Annie in Oklahoma. This spring she will play the title role in the College’s all-female production of Shakespeare’s Richard III. Cauble’s impressive vocal range and dramatic talent will be showcased by her concert selections, which begin with pieces by Bach, Haydn and Bizet, then range through the musical theatre repertoire from Lerner and Lowe to Stephen Sondheim and beyond.

Since age seven Pullium, of Marble, N.C., has been a classically trained pianist, focusing on styes including classical, jazz, romantic and contemporary. A freshman music major at Young Harris College, Pullium studies with piano with Cindy DeFoor and organ with Dr. Keith DeFoor. At the college she is a work/study student accompanist, playing for vocalists/instrumentalists, recitals and choral productions. For the BCA concert Pullium will be performing works by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Chopin, Debussy and Bartok.

Wheaton, a native of Murphy, N.C., began playing trumpet in the sixth grade. Presently a sophomore at the Western Carolina University School of Music, he is studying commercial music and audio production in the WCU trumpet studio under the direction of Dr. Bradley Ulrich and David Ginn. He performs with the WCU Trumpet Ensemble, WCU Symphonic Band and the Pride of the Mountains Marching Band. With these ensembles he traveled to Italy in summer 2019 for a trumpet festival in Orvieto and to New York for the 2019 Macy’s Christmas parade. Wheaton’s Young Artists selections include pieces by Guillaume Balay and Alexander Goedicke and the contemporary “Centennial Horizon” by Kevin McKee.

The artists will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in Keith House on the campus of the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown. Free admission. No reservations; seating is by general admission.

For details call (828) 389-4210, email: brasstownconcertnews@ gmail.com or Like us on Facebook.