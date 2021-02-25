Ashe leads Jackets to round two of playoffs

(Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) Coach Mike Cottrell takes a moment to recognize Kolbe Ashe’s 1000th point accomplisment. Ashe would go on to have a career-high 34 points in the playoff game win.

The basketball season that almost wasn’t has moved onto the road to find a state champion. Hayesville High School’s Yellow Jackets ended the regular season with 71-62 come-from-behind win over Swain…