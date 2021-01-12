Basketball season is here

Body

As part of the final preparation for the official season, Hayesville High School welcomed Franklin High School Tuesday, Dec. 29 for a trio of basketball scrimmages. The event was more of a practice for the teams than a game. No score was kept and play wasn’t limited to four quarters.

Mike Cottrell, head coach for the varsity Yellow Jackets, used his team’s time on the floor to work on different looks on both ends of the floor. Cottrell also tried many different player combinations to get an idea of how his team will best perform during the season.

For the Lady Jackets, Coach Chad McClure had his 15 players focusing on game-like possessions at full speed. For some on the team, the simulated game was the first varsity level experience they’ve had.

The JV Yellow Jackets and their head coach Will Penland also got valuable time between the goals against a high level opponent to spotlight areas where the team needs to get stronger to ensure a successful season.

Hayesville’s first game of the season took place Tuesday, Jan. 5 when the Jackets hosted Nantahala. Results were unknown at press time. Jacket Nation can see their teams battle Robbinsville Friday, Jan. 8 on the “Clay County Schools” YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 11 the teams will head to Murphy at 6:30 p.m. for a rivalry showdown with the Bulldogs. That game can also be seen on the school’s YouTube channel.