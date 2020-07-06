Braves win World Series

Body

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay

Not since John Smoltz was on the mound have the Braves been so destined to win it all.

The headline above may have confused you so let me explain. When I got the news that Major League Baseball would be having a shortened season, the reality hit me that the Atlanta Braves will win the World Series this season.

How on Earth could I come to that conclusion based on an announcement of a season? Well it’s simple really. This year’s champ will have an asterisk in the record book and will always be looked upon as “not a real champion.” Therefore, logic dictates it will be my beloved Atlanta Braves who win it all this season.

Since moving to the ATL, the Braves organization has won just one World Series title. The “Team of the 90s” racked up divisional championships year after year in the decade and were always a favorite to win it all. However, the fact they managed just one championship in all of those years actually tarnishes their legacy.

I don’t know how many times I’ve mentioned the 1995 championship in a conversation and been stopped with, “Yeah but they should have won more.” While that statement might be true, it minimizes the fact the Braves did indeed win it all.

So fast forward to this year. It only makes sense that the Braves will win the title. They are already “yeah but” champions so why not win it all in a year that fans of every other team will say doesn’t count? Even though they can only play the hand they are dealt, it won’t be good enough.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying these jabs will only be thrown at the Braves if they win. No matter the team hoisting the trophy at the end of the season, their accomplishment will be minimized. That’s why I know it will be my beloved Braves who will be the last team standing.

Any fan of Georgia sports teams/athletes knows about the Georgia curse. For whatever reason, Peach State based teams can never win the big one. Whether it’s the Falcons blowing a big lead in the Super Bowl, the Bulldogs letting a National Championship slip through their fingers against Alabama or the Braves managing the one championship out of multiple tries, Georgia sports fans have seen it all.

I know Atlanta United won the MLS cup. Of course they did. They are a team I’m not invested in so why wouldn’t they find success?

So prepare yourselves Atlanta fans. We are about to be at the top of the baseball world, and no one else will care.