Eric Quinn named Director of Golf at Young Harris College

Young Harris College Director of Athletics Jennifer Rushton announced the hiring of Eric Quinn as the Director of Golf for the Mountain Lions.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eric Quinn to Young Harris College as our next Director of Golf," said Rushton. "Eric's background as a player and a coach includes tremendous successes. His recruiting plan, ability to teach the game and overall work ethic makes him the perfect person to lead us into the future."

Quinn comes to the Enchanted Valley after serving as an assistant golf coach at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, for the past six seasons, primarily working with the women's program.

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to work for such a great college," said Quinn. "I can't wait to hit the ground running with both programs and build on their already storied reputations that Caleb (Kelley) created before me. Using the tools at hand while bringing forward some new ideas, I believe both programs can compete highly at a conference and national level."

Quinn saw the program's first All-America selection under his watch in 2020 as freshman Sarah Hsu earned the honor as an honorable mention. He has also led the team to Top 25 appearances in four consecutive seasons, including the program's high-water mark of 16th in 2020. Over his stay at Oglethorpe, nine golfers earned all-conference laurels and 12 were recognized as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

With the men's program, the Stormy Petrels won SAA titles in 2016 and 2019, while being ranked inside the top 25 each season.

Quinn played four seasons collegiately for the Stormy Petrel men's golf program. Quinn, who graduated from Oglethorpe in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in economics, was named to the all-conference team all four seasons, including three times in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and once in the Southern Athletic Association.

Quinn, who was named an All-American in 2013, was a part of Oglethorpe's 2012 NCAA Division III National Championship team at the Mission Inn and Resort Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. While part of this team, Quinn accrued four individual wins, including a win at the SCAC Championship in 2012 at Tunica National Golf Club, where he was named the conference player of the year.

Once leaving school, Quinn had a two-year stint on the mini-tour circuit around the state of Georgia. He played many events on the Peach State Pro Tour and the Open Golf Atlanta Tour. His best finishes were fourth place at the Trophy Club of Atlanta Championship in the fall of 2013 and in 2015.

Quinn grew up in Norcross, Georgia, where he attended Norcross High School. While at Norcross, he was a four-year varsity golfer accruing three wins, one of which set a record for lowest score shot by a golfer at the school (63 to win the Gwinnett Open in 2008). He was named team MVP in 2008 and 2009.