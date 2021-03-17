Faulkner Named to NABC All-District Team

Body

Western Carolina redshirt senior guard Mason Faulkner was named to the NABC All-District 21 Second Team, it was announced today.

The Glasgow, Ky., native earned NABC All-District honors for the second straight year after claiming a spot on the NABC All-District 21 First Team last season. Faulkner was an All-Southern Conference Third Team honoree after he averaged a team-best 16.3 points per game, ninth-most in the league, during the 2020-21 regular season. He finished the year with a 5.5 rebound per game average and led the SoCon with a 4.8 assist per game average.

Faulkner scored in double-figures 19 times this past season, eclipsing the 20-point threshold eight times. In the first round of the SoCon tournament against The Citadel, Faulkner scored a season-high 29 points going 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-6 behind the arc, and 10-for-14 at the free-throw line as he concluded his career with 1,343 points.

The NABC All-District 21 First Team consists of Isaiah Miller (UNCG), Storm Murphy (Wofford), Hayden Brown (The Citadel), Ledarrius Brewer (ETSU), and Mike Bothwell (Furman). Joining Faulkner on the second team is Greg Parham (VMI), Ross Cummings (Mercer), Malachi Smith (Chattanooga), and Clay Mounce (Furman). VMI’s Dan Earl was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.