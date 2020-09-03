Hamby returns to victory lane in Brasstown

Body

After a rain out on Friday, Aug. 28, Tri County Racetrack promoter Ray Cook moved the entire racing agenda to the following night.

Roger Beaver was the man to beat in the Street Stock race, the first of the night. Beaver and his black No. 12 led every lap with Alex Vance in pursuit. Vance could never gain enough momentum to seriously challenge Beaver before the checkered flag fell. Beaver’s celebration was short-lived as he failed post-race inspection, giving the win to Vance. Johnny Gulizia was awarded second and Bobby Thrasher claimed third.

The Modified Hobby race was action packed with bumper bashing and sheet metal dinging. Jacob Hamby used his front row starting spot to jump to an early lead, but had to fend off attacks from several of his peers. The quartet of John Howard, Jamie Oliver, Jacob Paris and Michael Barnett kept the crowd’s attention with dive bombs, slide jobs and crossovers. With those four battling each other, Hamby was able to pull away to a comfortable lead and cruise to his second win of the season. Oliver took second with Howard on his rear bumper for third.

From the drop of the green flag in the Late Model feature, pole-sitter Jason Deal was under attack from a determined Danny Ledford. Ledford cleared Kip Cochran on lap one for the second spot and harassed Deal’s

No. 7. Deal was able to hold Ledford off until the pair caught the rear of the field. While working underneath a slower car, Deal left the bottom lane open slightly and Ledford filled the gap. Somehow, the veteran aces were able to make it work and continue on. As has been the case for Ledford all season, bad luck struck and he was forced to retire his No. 4 due to an overheating issue. That eliminated Deal’s chief challenger and allowed him to scoot to victory. Levi Hicks crossed the stripe in second and Devin Dilbeck finished third.

In other action, Tucker Anderson got his first career win in the 602 Beginner division, Adam Brooks added another Pony win to his record and James Klauke

took the checked flag in the Front Wheel Drive division. Bonus events for the night saw Richard Ames win the demolition derby and Justin Blair took the top spot in the Tough Truck competition.

The next event at the track will be the Labor Day Championships Monday, Sept. 7. For the main event, fans can watch Super Late Models battle it out for $2,000. Action begins at 7:30 p.m.