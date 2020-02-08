Hayesville downs Devils

Body

The Lady Yellow Jackets have taken their fans on a ride this season. Hayesville has made a habit of surpassing expectations against quality opponents. That trend continued Friday, Jan. 31 when the Lady Jackets travelled to Swain County to face the Lady Maroon Devils. When the final buzzer sounded, Hayesville’s team loaded the bus celebrating a 55-50 victory. The mood soured Monday, Feb. 3 in Highlands as the Lady Jackets came out on the wrong end of a 47-41 score.

In Swain, the contest was a barn-burner from the get go. Both teams found early offensive success with 14-points each in the opening quarter. The Lady Jackets went on a run in the second quarter with a stellar 19 points. Swain was able to keep their scoring pace from the first quarter which meant Hayesville held a slim 32-28 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Lady Jackets stretch their lead thanks to strong play underneath the basket by Jocelin Buckner and Breanna Foster. Hayesville was able to feed the duo down low to increase the gap to 50-41 heading into the fourth. Swain County kept fighting an gained ground in the final quarter with 9 points. The Lady Jackets added 5 points to their total and seal the 55-50 win.

Hayesville’s game in Highlands was an interesting one. A big first quarter saw the Lady Highlanders jump out to a 25-15 lead by the time the clock hit all zeros. Fans of defense got their moneys worth in the second quarter as neither team was able to sink a single shot which meant the 25-15 score held through halftime.

In the third, the Lady Jackets came roaring back with 17 points. Highlands’ 9 in the period kept them in the lead but not by much. Trailing 34-32, Hayesville talked over a plan as they prepared for a fourth-quarter charge. Unfortunately the fourth quarter didn’t go Hayesville’s way. The Lady Highlanders out scored the Lady Jackets 13-9 to hand Hayesville the 47-41 loss.

Next up for the Lady Jackets is a pair home games. Hayesville will host Andrews Friday, Feb. 7 and Cherokee Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both games are set for a 6 p.m. start time. Seniors will be honored during the Cherokee game.

Leaders at Swain

Jocelin Buckner: 15 points

Breanna Foster: 13 points

Annie Brooks: 9 points

Jade Patterson: 6 points

Leaders at Highlands

Breanna Foster: 15 points

Lila Payne: 13 points

Kynnly McClure: 4 points

Jocelin Buckner: 4 points