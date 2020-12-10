Jackets strong at Swain

Zach Moss • Submitted A swarm of Yellow Jackets joins Hiwassee Dam and Swain County on the starting line of last week’s meet. Hayesville will compete in Murphy on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Hayesville High School’s cross country athletes hit the road Wednesday, Dec. 2 to compete against Hiwassee Dam and meet host Swain County. For the first time this season, Hayesville wasn’t atop the…