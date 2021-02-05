Jackets in with the win crowd

Body

With the postponement of the season, COVID regulations and player transfers, there were many questions about the varsity Yellow Jacket basketball team in the pre-season. Those questions have now been answered in a big way. Last week Hayesville added two more wins to their undefeated record by defending The Hive 68-58 against Swain County and picking up a road win over Hiwassee Dam by the same score.

The Jackets kicked off the week by hosting Swain on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Hayesville used one of their best quarters of the season to pull out to a 20-12 lead. In the second, the Devils showed more fight with 17 points. The Jackets used 19 to extend their lead to 39-29 at the half.

Following the break, Swain came out firing. While lighting up the net for 18 points, the Devils' defense kept Hayesville in check with 10 points which was just enough to keep the Jackets in the lead heading into the fourth quarter. Hayesville was able to regain control and out scored the Devils 19-11 to get the 68-58 win.

Hiwassee Dam got off to a fast start on their home floor Friday, Jan. 29 by besting the Jackets 16-12 in the opening quarter. Changes made between quarters paid off in a big way for Hayesville in the second quarter. The Jackets held their host to a mere 3 points while exploding on offense for 34 of their own.

In the third, the Eagles cut into Hayesville's lead a bit but in the fourth, the host team made a real rally for the win. Hiwassee Dam put up 22 points, but the Jackets' 14 was enough to hang on for the 68-58 victory.

Next up is a showdown with the rival Bulldogs, of Murphy, in The Hive Friday, Feb. 5 and a road game against Andrews, Tuesday, Feb. 9. The games are scheduled for 8 p.m. starts and will be live on the "Clay County Schools" YouTube page.

Scoring leaders vs Swain

Kolbe Ashe: 20 points

Paul White: 13 points

Blake McClure: 10 points

Scoring leaders at Hiwassee Dam

Paul White: 13 points

Kolbe Ashe: 13 points

Kyle Lunsford: 12 points