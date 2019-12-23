JV Lady Jackets defend home court in big way

Body

This free story brought to you by WKRK

For the second day in a row the JV Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team saw action against a Smoky Mountain Conference opponent. After coming up short against Murphy on Thursday, Dec. 19, Hayesville hosted Robbinsville Friday, Dec. 20. Once the Lady Jackets took the lead, they never looked back and took the 61-25 win.

The Lady Jackets came out playing a game of keep away in the first quarter. Good ball movement created opportunities for Hayesville which the home team took advantage of, building a 9-0 lead before Robbinsville found the bottom of the bucket. That was the only scoring success for the Lady Knights and the quarter ended with Hayesville leading 9-3.

Robbinsville engaged a new game plan in the second quarter, driving to the basket and drawing contact to earn trips to the free throw line. The Lady Jackets made adjustments by playing close defense while being careful to avoid contact. That approach put Hayesville in position to grab rebounds and quickly head up the court in transition. The Lady Jackets zoned in with jump shots, causing Robbinsville to rush their offense which led to turnovers. Three quick turnovers led to 6 straight points for Hayesville, adding to their already comfortable lead. At the half, the Lady Jackets found themselves up 29-9.

Turnovers continued to be the Lady Knights' weak spot as the third quarter got underway. Hayesville used quick hands and turned steals into baskets to start the quarter with an 8-0 run. By quarter's end, the Lady Jackets had built their lead to 41-14.

The fourth quarter was more of the same. Hayesville's speed up and down the floor was something the Lady Knights could not match. Robbinsville managed to add 11 points to their total but it wasn't nearly enough and the Lady Jackets went into the Christmas break with a 61-25 victory.

Leaders vs Robbinsville

Cecilia Jones: 20 points

Breanna Cothren: 17 points

Lila Roberts: 10 points.