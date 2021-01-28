Lady Jackets are the pride of HMS

Body

Hayesville has a reputation of having a strong basketball program and the Lady Yellow Jackets from Hayesville Middle School are continuing that tradition. The team hosted rival Towns County Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the "Border Battle" and the Lady Jackets defended their home court in convincing fashion, winning 45-20.

On Monday, Jan. 25 the team was again at home, this time facing off with Rosman. What turned out to be an exciting match-up, the Lady Jackets came away with the 43-38 victory. A huge offensive production in the opening quarter against Towns County put the Lady Jackets on the path to victory. Hayesville rattled the rim for 24 points while holding their opponent to just 6.

Scoring cooled in the second quarter but the Lady Indians were only able to close the gap by 2 points by the break. In the third quarter, the Lady Jackets used ball movement and speed to increase their lead to 37-15 before the buzzer sounded. In the fourth, Hayesville out scored Towns County 8-5 to seal the 45-20 win.

The contest against Rosman was much more of a nail-biter. Hayesville had a strong start, doubling up the Lady Tigers in the first quarter with 10 points. Both teams set the net on fire in the second quarter. Rosman's offense roared to life with 3-pointers for a total of 17 points in the stanza. The Lady Jackets were able to not only maintain their lead, but grow it with 21 points of their on to make the score 31- 22 at halftime.

For the first time in the game, Hayesville was unable to win a quarter when the Lady Tigers put up 8 in the third and held the Lady Jackets to 6. Rosman ratcheted up the tension in the gym with every shot they took in the fourth quarter. Owners of a late lead, Hayesville's squad's game plan was to use up as much of the clock as possible with every possession.

A hiccup in that plan gave the Lady Tigers an opportunity to close the gap. With the clock showing less than a minute, Rosman started rushing shots which allowed the Lady Jackets to regain possession and allow time to run out, giving them the 42-38 victory.

Two road games are next for Hayesville as they travel to Swain Thursday, Jan. 28 and Cherokee Monday, Feb.1. Both games are set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on the "Clay County Schools" YouTube channel.