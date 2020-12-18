Lady Jackets mount memorable comeback

Body

The varsity Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team has squared off with a trio of tough opponents in recent days. On Tuesday, Dec. 8 Hayesville hosted Swain County and came away with a 3-0 win. Then on Friday, the team travelled to Hiwassee Dam where they picked up another 3-0 victory. Fortunes changed Monday, Dec. 14 in The Hive where the Lady Jackets fell 3-1 to Robbinsville.

Hayesville got off to a strong start against Swain, winning the opening set 25- 15. Set two was much more competitive with the Lady Devils forcing overtime. The Lady Jackets managed to seal the deal with a 27-25 set win.

The third set was something to see. Hayesville won the set 25-23, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Hayesville found themselves down 23-14. Many in the gym and watching online, local sports writer included, had written the set off as a loss and were getting ready to watch an inevitable fourth set.

Coach Tammy Dills and her team weren’t ready to relinquish the set. With Jena Baldwin at the serve line, Hayesville hunkered down and went on the attack. In an incredible display of grit, the Lady Jackets kept Swain from scoring another point and rallied to win the set 25-23 to win the match. The limited number of fans in attendance due to COVID-19 regulations filled the gym with cheers of appreciation.

In Cherokee County against the Lady Eagles of Hiwassee Dam, Hayesville earned a quick 2-0 match lead by winning set one 25-13 and set two 25-11. Hiwassee Dam tried to extend the match in the third set, but the Lady Jackets wrapped up the match with a 25-22 set win.

Robbinsville came to town Monday with a state ranking of 21. The opening set was not a competitive one at all. The Lady Knights dominated all aspects of the game and picked up an easy 25-8 set win.

The second set wasn’t much better for the home team and Hayesville found themselves in a 2-0 hole after Robbinsville won the set 25-13. Between the second and third sets, Dills called an impromptu team meeting.

The discussion had a positive influence and the Lady Jackets came out playing their best volleyball of the night. Hayesville stayed alive in the match with a 25-22 set win.

Set four saw the Lady Knights reclaim the momentum. Hayesville stayed in the hunt most of the match but down the stretch, Robbinsville managed to pull away for a 25-16 win to take the match 3-1.

The Lady Jackets will finish off their pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with a trip to Rosman Friday, Dec. 18 to face the Lady Tigers. Varsity action is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.