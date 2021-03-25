Lady Jackets split doubleheader

The 2020-21 HMS softball team consists of, first row, from left, Madison Graves, Raylyn Taylor, Madalynn Murray, Kaydence Morrow, Breanna Abrams and Callie Long. Second row, head coach Emily Gerdes, Bryleigh Krieger, Jasmine Brooks, Ava Moore, Mallory Peck, Addison Sorrells, Briley Clampitt, assistant coach Marissa Peck and assistant coach Jessica Wilson.

The Hayesville Middle School Lady Jackets lost the first game of a double header against Copper Basin 13-0. The Jackets struggled defensively committing 7 errors in the field, while only collecting 4…