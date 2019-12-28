Lady Jackets Survive Scare

Body

HIAWASSEE, GA — After falling to Hokes Bluff, AL 53-46 in the opening round of the Battle of the States tournament, the Lady Yellow Jackets returned to Towns County Friday, Dec. 27th to take on the host team in the consolation bracket. Towns County lost to Polk County, Tenn. in the opening round to set up the cross-Lake Chatuge showdown. Although the Lady Indians hung around, Hayesville was able to outlast and pick up the 48-42 victory.

Jade Patterson was the first player to put points on the board as her layup gave Hayesville a 2-0 lead to start the game. That lead lasted until the 5:10 mark of the first quarter when the Lady Indians swished a 3-pointer. Patterson led the Lady Jackets back to the lead with 6 unanswered points. The Lady Indians managed to stay close with timely baskets until a pair of free throws by Brianna Foster seemed to ignite the Hayesville offense. Lila Payne drained a 3-pointer and Foster worked under the basket for another 2 points which gave the Lady Jackets a 15-5 lead, forcing Towns County to call a timeout. Hayesville would add another bucket before quarter's end to increase the lead to 17-5 when the buzzer sounded.

To start the second quarter, the Lady Indians changed up their offensive attack, driving through the lane for close looks at the basket. The plan led to a series of foul shots after illegal contact was called against Hayesville. Luckily for the Lady Jackets, they were able to limit the damage and led 19-8 halfway through the quarter. Towns stuck with their game plan, earning successful trips to the foul line but Hayesville was able to answer with points of their own to maintain a 10-point lead through the majority of the second. With under a minute to play before the half, the Lady Indians used a basket, a quick turnover and a foul shot to cut the lead to 7. Payne got an open look at the buzzer and hit a 3-pointer to make give the Lady Jackets a 26-16 advantage at the break.

Hayesville opened the second quarter with a full court press on defense which seemed to give the Lady Indians trouble. The Lady Jackets clogged up the lane, forcing the home team to shoot 3-pointers, a shot they struggled with in the first half. Towns managed to control time of possession, but had minimal offensive production to show for it. Four minutes into the quarter Hayesville held a 29-18 lead. A minute later the Lady Indians found themselves down by just 6 points and coach Chad McClure called a timeout to talk things over with the Lady Jackets.Following the timeout the teams exchanged buckets throughout the remainder of the quarter and Hayesville took a 31-25 lead into the final quarter.

Towns County opened the fourth with a pair of takeaways which they used to pull within 4 points. The Lady Indians then went back to the full court press to try to create turnovers. Hayesville was able to create an opening and a layup by Jocelin Buckner again put the Lady Jackets' lead at 6. Annie Brooks followed that up with a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the lead to 36-27. Struggles from the 3-point line continued for the Lady Indians but they found success rebounding under the basket for multiple attempts to score.

With 3:00 on the clock, Patterson hit two free throws to extend Hayesville's lead but the Lady Indians answered with an immediate 3-pointer. Up by 8 with less than two minutes to play, the Lady Jackets started playing keep away, forcing Towns to foul in order to stop the clock. That gave Hayesville the opportunity to nurse their lead and seal the 48-42 win.

The Lady Jackets will complete their portion of the tournament Saturday, Dec. 28 against Lumpkin County, GA at 1 p.m.

Leaders vs Towns County

Jade Patterson: 17 points

Lila Payne: 12 points

Annie Brooks: 6 points

Jocelin Buckner: 6 points