Lady Jackets win two of three

The Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team of Hayesville Middle School had a busy week heading into the Christmas break. Hayesville hosted rival Murphy Wednesday, Dec. 16 and came away with a 2-0 win. On Thursday, Dec. 17 the team played a stand alone match in the HMS gym against Hiwassee Dam/Ranger. The visiting made minimal mistakes and downed the Lady Jackets 2-0. To wind up the week, Hayesville made the long journey to Rosman Friday, Dec. 18 to head into the break with a 2-0 victory over the Lady Tigers.

Even with the limited crowd size due to COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipation of a rivalry match was thick in The Hive when Murphy came to town. Hayesville got off to a strong start, winning a very close opening set 25-23. The second set was a nail biter from the first serve with the teams staying in step with each other. It took overtime, but the Lady Jackets were finally able to put together two scores in a row to get the 28-26 victory.

The following day saw the Lady Jackets on the court where they practice to take on Hiwassee Dam. Hayesville owned a win over HDR earlier in the season, but that didn’t seem to intimidate the Lady Eagles. HDR limited mistakes and took advantage of those made by the Lady Eagles. Hayesville dropped the first set 25-20 and set two 25-22 to seal the 2-0 match loss.

With no time to sulk, the Lady Jackets headed to Rosman with a mission to return to the win column. Hayesville was able to take a step in the right direction with a 25-12 victory in the first set. The Lady Tigers put up a bit more of a fight in the second set but the Lady Jackets were able to finish the job, winning 25-19 to get the match victory.

Hayesville’s next match is scheduled in Andrews at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.