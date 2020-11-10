Ledford heartbreak benefits Payne

Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress “The Coach” David Payne puts his Super Late Model through its paces during practice. Payne didn’t cross the finish line first, but still got the win. It what seems to be a theme for the 2020 season, Tri County Racetrack was again forced to postpone their event. The bonus, nonpoints races originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 were moved to the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.