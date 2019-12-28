Lumpkin takes down Lady Jackets

Body

HIAWASSEE, GA — Hayesville's Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team made the short trip to Towns County High School Saturday, Dec. 28 for the final day of the Battle of the States tournament. After a loss on day one, Hayesville picked up a win on day two which set up a contest against Lumpkin County, GA for fifth place overall. Lumpkin came out of the gate with a hot hand and led from the opening tip to final buzzer to get the

It was an extremely slow start for the Lady Jackets and Lumpkin took advantage on both ends of the court. The Lady Indians forced turnovers on defense and nailed 3-point shots to go on a 9-0 run in the first quarter. Hayesville's slow offense put them in a 14-4 hole with one second to go when Lila Payne drew contact and headed to the free throw stripe. Payne sunk both shots to close the gap to 14-6 and give the Lady Jackets a bit of momentum heading into the second quarter.

Senior Jade Patterson was named to the All-Tournament team for her strong play over the three days of basketball.

That slim bit of momentum was short lived and quarter two quickly took on the look of the opening stanza. Lumpkin cooled slightly on their end of the floor but solid defense by the Lady Indians limited Hayesville's open looks at the basket. Trailing 24-11 with just over one minute to go before halftime, Jade Patterson's 3-point attempt shot through the net to inch the Lady Jackets closer. A layup from Brianna Foster and a Jocelin Buckner foul shot cut Lumpkin's lead to 24-17 at the break.

Early in the third quarter, Hayesville manage managed to stay within striking distance but the Lady Indians did just enough to maintain a 5-7 point lead. The Lady Jackets were able to make shots, including a 3 pointer from Payne with 3:23 left in the quarter, but Lumpkin County continued to be consistent. By the end of the quarter, Hayesville was in an 11 point hole, trailing 36-25.

In the fourth, the Lady Indians continued to stifle Hayesville's offense and had increased their lead to 42-27 with 5:16 left on the clock. The Lady Jackets kept fighting, moving the ball around to try to get clear looks at the rim but could never muster up a rally and make a serious charge at the lead. Lumpkin County defended its lead and was awarded with a 50-34 win. Following the game, tournament officials awarded Patterson with the title of "All-Tournament" player.

Next up for the Lady Jackets is a home rivalry game against Towns County on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

Leaders vs Lumpkin County

Lila Payne: 14 points

Brianna Foster: 10 points

Jade Patterson: 5 points