McTaggart receives first offer

News broke early Saturday, Jan. 25 that Hayesville sophomore tight end Jake McTaggart had received his first official offer to play football at the next level. The offer came from the University of Kentucky and is the first of what many believe will be many.

Representatives from UK paid a visit to Hayesville High School Friday, Jan. 24 and took the next step early Saturday morning by making McTaggart an official offer. Interest from a division one school is impressive for any athlete, but this one is magnified by the fact McTaggart missed the entire 2019 season due to a back injury.

As for the Wildcats, the 2019 season was decent with Kentucky ending the year with an 8-5 overall record but struggled in the SEC by going 3-5. Kentucky went out on a high note with a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.