Mountain Lions storm past Hurricanes 87-61

Body

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. | The Young Harris College men's basketball pulled away for an 87-61 Peach Belt Conference victory over Georgia Southwestern State University Wednesday (Jan. 22) evening at the YHC Basketball Arena.



The Mountain Lions improved to 4-13 overall and to 2-7 in the league, while the Hurricanes fell to 8-7 and 3-6. Young Harris returns to action Saturday (Jan. 25) for a 3:30 p.m. PBC game against Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia.



Young Harris, which led for nearly 37 minutes, jumped out to a 45-36 halftime lead. Young Harris forced Georgia Southwestern State into 14 first-half turnovers and converted them in 21 points.



The Hurricanes got as close as seven points in the opening minutes of the second half, but that would be as close as they would get. Young Harris took its largest lead - 26 points (85-59) - on a Ryle Owens jump shot with 2:52 remaining. The Mountain Lions shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the floor, while Young Harris stymied the Hurricanes, limiting them to 27.6 shooting (8-of-29).



Young Harris outrebounded Georgia Southwestern 51-41 and outscored the Hurricanes 44-22 in second-chance points.



Kristian Collins led the Mountain Lions with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Owens finished with 12 points. Brian Harper scored 11 points to go along with his eight assists and seven rebounds, while Nate Louis and Paul Miller each scored 10 points. Louis pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, while Paul Miller had eight and Jacorie Archie tallied seven.



Josh Press led the Hurricanes with 14 points and seven rebounds.