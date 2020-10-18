New court ready for play

Body

I would like to take this time to thank everyone who had a role in making the outdoor access sand volleyball court at the Clay County Recreation Department become reality. It is my understanding that all county commissioners, Rob Peck, Randy Nichols, Clay Logan, Scotty Penland and Dwight Penland voted to help bring this idea into fruition. Also, Debbie Mauney, our county manager played a role in making this happen.

We had some local businesses who generously donated their time and machinery to assist in the construction of the outdoor volleyball court. Gunther Krieger and Kevin Crawford with Sodbuster Excavating came in with their personal equipment and dug the trenches for the drainage of the court. The gravel was donated by Harrison Quarry. Buddy and Brian Matheson of Matheson Construction donated their trucks to transport the gravel to the site.

The recreation department ran by Jerry Payne and his employees Barry Ellis and Cory Scroggs to get this outdoor project finished and ready for many to enjoy. I would like to graciously thank each and everyone who had a role in making this project a reality.

I don’t only think our Hayesville volleyball teams will get tremendous use, but I feel this court will be a great way to help our community grow closer and interact with each other. Different generations of individuals will be able to come together and work on their skills while still having fun. This is a great addition to our recreation facility and will benefit be community for years to come.

Tammy Dills is the head volleyball coach for Hayesville High School