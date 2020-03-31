Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series postpones all scheduled events for month of April

Body

BRASSTOWN, NC (March 31, 2020)—Officials with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Va. and Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway have announced the postponement of the events scheduled for Friday April 10 and Saturday April 11.

In addition, the tour has announced the postponement of the April 17 Shamrock event at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. and the April 18 event at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway.

Due to state and local officials advising businesses not to hold events where people can gather during this COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic, officials have postponed what was supposed to be the first-ever Spring Nationals visit to Wythe Raceway and the Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell Speedway. Officials are looking at possible makeup dates and once restrictions are lifted on these venues, the planning of these rescheduled dates will begin. The $21,000-to-win Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell Speedway was also scheduled to serve as the opener for the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will be making another announcement on Monday April 27th concerning the future plans for the tour. “Between now and then we will be working with everyone regarding makeup dates,” stated Spring Nationals promoter Ray Cook. “Until then we will keep praying for quick cures for the virus and everyone’s safety. Also, we hope everyone will tune in to DirtonDirt.com and enjoy all the old racing videos, pictures and different stories they have,” Cook went on to say.

With the announcement of the co-sanctioned April 11 postponement at Tazewell Speedway, the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series will now open the 2020 points campaign on Saturday May 16 at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Ky. paying $4,031-to-win during the annual Johnny Wheeler Memorial.