Softball season gets underway

For the first time in nearly two years the varsity Lady Yellow Jacket softball team took to their field to face a competitor. Hayesville opened the much anticipated season with a doubleheader against Andrews. The young group of Lady Jackets got things started off right winning game one 8-5 and swept the day with a 13-3 victory in game two.

Sophomore pitcher Addison Bunch picked up the win in game one with 5 strikeouts. Emma Mashburn was solid at the plate, going 1-2 with 3 RBIs and Faith Odell had a 10o percent on base percentage which lead to the sophomore scoring three times.

On Saturday, the group hosted Rosman for a make-up doubleheader. In the opening game, Hayesville jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the senior-heavy Lady Tigers came back in a big way to get the 21-8 win. Odell was a bright spot for the Lady Jackets, batting a perfect 2-2.

Game two was a little better for Hayesville but Rosman managed to hang on to get the 15-7 victory. Macie Parker was the pitcher of record for the game and gave the Lady Jackets some quality innings. Lila Payne and Lila Roberts had strong showings in the batter’s box, each recording two hits.

“Opening week went pretty much the way we expected,” said head coach Jerry Payne. “We are a very young team and we knew we would have growing pains, but I’m proud of the way the girls’ willingness to accept the challenges and meet them head on.”

A pleasant surprise for Payne has been the fan support. “We’ve had great crowds at our games and that is a big help. Their support and enthusiasm is much needed.”

Jacket Nation can see the team in action Friday, March 26 when Hayesville hosts Swain. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.