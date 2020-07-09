Timber, rain and fireworks at Tri County

Body

For the first time in the 2020 season, fans were allowed to make their way to Tri County Racetrack in Brasstown Friday, July 3. Track promoter Ray Cook planned on welcoming dirt track lovers with the annual Independence Day Championships and fireworks. By the end of the night, only one of those things happened.

As officials were finishing up track preparation, a crashing sound came from the turn one area. A tree along the property line fell, landing on a light pole and the fence. Thankfully, no one was injured and racers Jacob and Jay Lynch quickly sprung into action with climbing gear and chain saws to clear the danger.

Following about a 30 minute clean-up delay, Cook led a drivers’ meeting over the sound system in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Just as he was wrapping up, rain began to fall.

Many of the fans brought out ponchos and umbrellas to wait out the shower while others found shelter in their vehicles. The rain didn’t last long, but put enough water on the track to undo prep work. Another hour delay was needed to get the clay surface somewhat ready for action.

Each division came out for extended practice laps, all the while sprinkles continued. Following the hot lap sessions, Cook decided to light the fuse on the fireworks show. Faces lit up with smiles and the glare of bombs bursting in air.

When the sky sparks stopped and the lights came back on, the sprinkles had become a heavy drizzle and the track was once again glassed over with moisture. After evaluating track conditions and radar, Cook was forced to make the call to postpone the racing action. The announcement was made and fans began to file out as the rain intensified.

The race make-up date for the event is Thursday, July 9. Tickets and pit passes purchased on July 3 will be honored.