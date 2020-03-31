Tobacco Road Marathon Offers All Runners Deferrals

Body

Runners registered for the canceled March 15, 2020, Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon (TRM) or Altra Half Marathon can receive free deferrals to run either race next year on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The TRM board of directors made the decision in a recent conference call, and also announced a virtual race ending March 31. T-shirts and medals are available to all 2020 registered runners through mail delivery at a shipping cost of $4.99.

"It broke my heart to cancel this year's race. I literally had tears in my eyes," says TRM President, Founder, and eleven-time Boston Marathon Qualifier Kazem Yahyapour. "I am a passionate runner and I understand how much hard training and sacrifice it requires to prepare to do your best in great races like ours. I appreciate so much the understanding of our runners, volunteers, charities, and sponsors. Everyone knows the circumstances were beyond anyone's control."

Runners who cannot compete on the 2021 date can also obtain a free deferral for the 2022 races, tentatively scheduled for Sunday, March 20, 2022. Those wishing to have their T-shirt and medal shipped can place their order with Inside-Out Sports using the form at their Website. Virtual race results can be submitted at the RaceReach Website. Photos or screenshots of your running watch are welcome – but not required – through email atvirtualrace@tobaccoroadmarathon.com. Virtual racers can use the venue of their choosing to take part.

TRM races take place on the tree-lined American Tobacco Trail. Runners can register for the 2021 races at the TRM Web site. More information and support for runners can be found through the TRM community on their Facebook page.

Cary's flourishing community event reached and surpassed the million-dollar milestone for charitable gifting in 2019. The cumulative total of funding now stands at $1,059,000. Most of those funds were derived from runner registrations. All proceeds go to these charities: JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy as well as Wake County Parks and Recreation.